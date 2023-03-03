How to watch the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be out west in Las Vegas, Nevada for its next race. The 2023 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 will be held on Friday, March 3. It will be a busy day for the Truck series as practice, qualifying, and the race itself will all be held on Friday. The race will begin at 9 p.m. ET on FS1 and can be live streamed at Fox Live.

This will be the sixth iteration of this event. It consists of 134 total laps around the 1.5-mile circuit. The first two stages are both 30 laps apiece, with the final stage running an increased 74 laps. The race should last around two hours.

Chandler Smith is the reigning winner and finished in 2:09:22. Christian Eckes won in 2021 in 1:54:28. Austin Hill won back-to-back races in 2019 and 2020 in 1:47:00 and 1:40:37, respectively. This is only the second truck race of the season, as Zane Smith won the Nextera Energy 250 last month.

Kyle Busch has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +150. He is followed by Smith (+500), Ross Chastain (+700), John Hunter Nemechek (+800), Ty Majeski (+1000) and Corey Heim (+1000).

How to watch the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

Date: Friday, March 3

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 on Fox will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.