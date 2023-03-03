F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Bahrain Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

The 2023 Formula One season will get underway this weekend. The Bahrain Grand Prix will be held on Sunday, March 5. Qualifying will take place at 10 a.m. ET the day before on Saturday, March 4 and will air on ESPN2.

F1 qualifying is held in three stages. All 20 drivers will compete in Q1 which lasts 18 minutes. Drivers can run as many laps as they would like and only their fastest time is counted. The five slowest drivers are eliminated from qualifying and will start at the back of the race field. The next stage of qualifying (Q2) will continue this process with the five slowest drivers again being eliminated. Q3 lasts 12 minutes, but no more drivers are eliminated. When this final stage is finished, the fastest driver will earn the pole position for the race and the remainder of the starting grid is determined.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -150, followed by Charles Leclerc at +425. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +850. Verstappen also has the best odds to earn the pole position at -115. He is followed by Leclerc (+225), Carlos Sainz (+750) and Sergio Perez (+1000).

How to watch qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 4

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list