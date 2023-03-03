How to watch ‘Elvis’ via streaming platform before 2023 Oscars

You are in luck if you need to binge all the Best Picture nominees before the 95th Academy Awards. You can stream several of them in the lead-up to the annual awards show. That includes Elvis, the biopic about The King himself. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n Roll and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ business manager.

The film has a 94% audience score, and 77% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Butler is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal and has drawn rave reviews for helping the movie transcend the standard rock music biopic.

Elvis is a +4000 long shot at winning Best Picture, trailing far behind Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is an overwhelming -1200 favorite. Butler seems to have a real shot at the Best Actor award, though: he is +125 to win the award, trailing only Brendan Fraser at -175 for his performance in The Whale. You can find those odds and more at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Elvis

You can stream Elvis on HBO Max. Catch the film before the Oscars air on ABC on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET.