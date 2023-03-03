How to watch ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ before 2023 Oscars

Every year there is a movie that cleans up awards season and Everything Everywhere All at Once certainly seems like that movie this year. It is nominated in 11 different categories at the 95th Academy Awards. If you have yet to see it, you’re in luck: you have a couple streaming options before the Oscars on March 12.

The movie has drawn praise from viewers and critics alike: it has a 95% critics’ score and 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s genre-bending film is equal parts comedy, drama, adventure, and everything in between. It really does provide “everything all at once.”

The movie is the heavy favorite to win Best Picture (-1200) and Best Director (-1600). Michelle Yeoh is also a -140 favorite to win Best Actress for her role as Evelyn Wang in the film. You can find those odds and more at DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once

You can stream Everything Everywhere All at Once on Showtime or Paramount+. Catch the film before the Oscar’s air on Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.