How to watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ before the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 12, and the biggest awards night of the year boasts one of the most balanced lists of nominees in recent memory. Among the nominees for the top honors of the night is Top Gun: Maverick, which saw Tom Cruise return to reprise the lead role from the first film that debuted 36 years ago. Whoever said that sequels were dead clearly could not anticipate the massive success that Top: Gun Maverick would achieve through its theatrical run.

The long-awaited sequel was both a box-office success and exceptionally well-received by critics and audiences alike. It grossed $718.7 million in the United States and Canada while finishing with a total of $1.489 billion worldwide by the conclusion of its theatrical run. After grossing more than $800 million worldwide, it officially became the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s career. The film boasts a 96% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a near-perfect 99% audience score.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, Top: Gun Maverick holds +1600 odds to come away with the Best Picture honor at the Oscars, so chances are it won’t come away with the top hardware of the night. Still, that doesn’t mean audiences should avoid watching one of the best films of 2022, especially if you haven’t done so already.

How to watch Top Gun: Maverick

You can stream Top Gun: Maverick on both Paramount+ as well as MGM+. Both streaming services require a subscription to view their respective catalogs.