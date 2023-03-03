Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig: Picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

Bundesliga heads into Matchday 23 this weekend, kicking off with Borussia Dortmund taking on RB Leipzig. Both teams are in the top four, with Dortmund sitting in second place with 46 points while Leipzig is in fourth place with 42 points. The action is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. ET from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund with a livestream available on ESPN+.

Let’s take a closer look at Friday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Borussia Dortmund v. RB Leipzig

Date: Friday, March 3

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Borussia Dortmund: +120

Draw: +260

RB Leipzig: +185

Moneyline pick: Borussia Dortmund +120

Although Leipzig come in as the underdogs in this one, they’ve secured wins in the last three matches against Borussia Dortmund. Their last meeting came on September 10 as Leipzig cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win in Matchday 6 on their home ground.

All the options come in at a great value, including a Dortmund win at plus odds even though they’re slightly favored to get the win at home. The black-and-yellow are on an impressive 11-match winning streak across all competitions, which includes seven Bundesliga matches as they’ve won every contest since returning from the World Cup break in January. They’re led by Julian Brandt, who has eight goals in Bundesliga play this season, followed closely by Youssoufa Moukoko (6) and American Giovanni Reyna (5).

Leipzig haven’t fared as well, winning two of their last four Bundesliga outings while logging a 1-1 draw against Manchester City in Champions League play last week. However, they’re coming off a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their last domestic match and will look to keep that momentum going on the road against Dortmund.

Based on recent form, I’m leaning toward backing the home side to take all three points in this one. Both sides are missing a handful of players to injury, but take Dortmund to get the win and avoid a fourth straight loss to Leipzig.