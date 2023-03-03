How tall is Alabama QB Bryce Young? Does his height matter?

Update: Young met with the media on Friday. He told reporters he would weigh in around 200 pounds on Saturday. Young is only going to be weighed and measured and won’t throw or run any drills. This has led many to speculate that he has tried to bulk up a few pounds for the weigh in, but would rather not run drills at that weight.

Bryce Young: “I’ve been this size, respectfully, my whole life. I know who I am, and I know what I can do. For me, it’s fair, everyone can speculate and ask whatever questions are necessary. I’m going to continue to control what I can control.



As the 2023 NFL Combine commences in Indianapolis, all eyes will be on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who has been pegged as the potential number-one overall in many mock drafts. But while scouts and media are in agreement about his talent and mechanics, the remaining uncertainty revolves around his size and how it will translate in the NFL.

Bryce Young height, weight

Young is listed as 6’0” with a reported weight of 194 lbs. However, according to ESPN’s Todd McShay, a differing report states that the Alabama quarterback actually measures in at 5-foot-10 1/2, per one NFL scout.

QBs under 5 feet, 11 inches — how have they performed?

While short quarterbacks are more or less a rarity in the NFL, and thus considered to be avoided when it comes to NFL front offices, there have been a few exceptions in recent memory. Drew Brees (6’ 0”), Russell Wilson (5’ 11’), and Kyler Murray (5’ 10”) are all considered to be short in comparison to their counterparts at the same position, yet all have achieved relative success in the league.

Brees is a Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, and two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year that consistently helmed one of the league’s best offenses with the New Orleans Saints. Wilson is a Super Bowl champion himself and a nine-time Pro Bowler who led the league in passer rating in 2015 and passing touchdowns in 2017. While the jury may still be out on Murray, he finished as the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year and is a two-time Pro Bowler with an undisputed title as the franchise quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals.

The league is constantly evolving towards leveraging a high-octane passing offense, and with that shift comes an increasing reliance on a dynamic passer under center. While no one is disputing Young’s talent, it is his long-term durability that comes into question when assessing his size. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is listed at 6’ 1” and 216 lbs, dealt with multiple concussions last season as a result of facing pressure in the pocket.

For the team that ends up calling Young’s name on draft night, the near-term priority will be to surround him with a well-built offensive line and effective weapons on offense to help ensure immediate and long-term success in the NFL.