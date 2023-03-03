Napoli vs. Lazio: Picks, predictions, how to watch Serie A match

Serie A kicks off Matchday 25 with a showdown at the top of the table between league leaders Napoli and fourth-place Lazio. Napoli have a sizable lead over the competition, sitting at 65 points, a full 18 points clear of second-place Inter Milan. However, Lazio sit at 45 points and could potentially jump into second with a win over Napoli Friday.

The action is set to get underway at 2:45 p.m. ET from Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples as Lazio look to get a rare win over the home side. You can catch the action on CBS Sports Network or via livestream on Paramount+.

Let’s take a closer look at Friday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Napoli v. Lazio

Date: Friday, March 3

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Napoli: -165

Draw: +280

Lazio: +450

Moneyline pick: Napoli -165

It’s tough to back anyone but the league leaders in matches like this, especially when they sit so far ahead of the rest of the pack and all but have the Serie A title in the bag. Napoli are riding a six-match winning streak in league play, but that moves to seven across all competitions when you consider their recent 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Champions League play.

Lazio haven’t been able to log a win over Napoli since December of 2020, losing all four matches against the two-time Serie A champions. Striker Victor Osimhen is having a banner season with Napoli, notching a career-high 19 goals through just 20 matches so far during this campaign. Eight of those goals have come in his last seven outings, as he’s scored in every single match during that stretch. With 14 matches left to play, he leads the league in scoring and will have his eye on the single-season record of 36 goals set by Ciro Immobile back in 2019-20.

Take the home side to get a comfortable win here as they continue their run of impressive form in Serie A play.