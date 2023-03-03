Alsco Uniforms 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be back in action on Saturday, March 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the Alsco Uniforms 300. Before the race Saturday, qualifying will get going on Friday, March 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

Following a 30-minute practice session, the Xfinity Series will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The drivers will have one lap to get up to speed and then their second lap will count toward the rankings. The starting lineup will be determined with the fastest driver earning the pole position for Saturday’s race.

Kyle Busch has the best odds to win the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +180. He is followed by Justin Allgaier (+600), John Hunter Nemechek (+600), Josh Berry (+700), Cole Custer (+700) and Tyler Reddick (+800). Berry won the iteration of this race held last October.

How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: Friday, March 3

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Entry list