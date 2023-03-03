Alsco Uniforms 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be back in action on Saturday, March 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the Alsco Uniforms 300. Before the race Saturday, qualifying will get going on Friday, March 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.
Following a 30-minute practice session, the Xfinity Series will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The drivers will have one lap to get up to speed and then their second lap will count toward the rankings. The starting lineup will be determined with the fastest driver earning the pole position for Saturday’s race.
Kyle Busch has the best odds to win the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +180. He is followed by Justin Allgaier (+600), John Hunter Nemechek (+600), Josh Berry (+700), Cole Custer (+700) and Tyler Reddick (+800). Berry won the iteration of this race held last October.
How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 300
Date: Friday, March 3
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live
Entry list
2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|0
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|David Starr
|02
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Bayley Currey
|4
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|8
|Blaine Perkins
|07
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Gray Gaulding
|08
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|12
|Kyle Busch
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|14
|Chandler Smith
|16
|15
|Sammy Smith
|18
|16
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|19
|17
|John Hunter Nemechek
|20
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Tyler Reddick
|24
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|21
|Kaz Grala
|26
|22
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23
|Alex Labbe
|28
|24
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|25
|Joey Gase
|35
|26
|Kyle Sieg
|38
|27
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|28
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|29
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|44
|30
|Rajah Caruth
|45
|31
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|32
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|33
|C.J. McLaughlin
|53
|34
|Mason Maggio
|66
|35
|Ryan Vargas
|74
|36
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|37
|TBD
|91
|38
|Josh Williams
|92
|39
|Riley Herbst
|98
|40
|Garrett Smithley
|99