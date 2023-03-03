 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alsco Uniforms 300 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series kicks off the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 in Las Vegas. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By TeddyRicketson
Xfinity Cup Series driver Justin Allgaier (7) during the Series Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will be back in action on Saturday, March 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the Alsco Uniforms 300. Before the race Saturday, qualifying will get going on Friday, March 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on FS1.

Following a 30-minute practice session, the Xfinity Series will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The drivers will have one lap to get up to speed and then their second lap will count toward the rankings. The starting lineup will be determined with the fastest driver earning the pole position for Saturday’s race.

Kyle Busch has the best odds to win the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +180. He is followed by Justin Allgaier (+600), John Hunter Nemechek (+600), Josh Berry (+700), Cole Custer (+700) and Tyler Reddick (+800). Berry won the iteration of this race held last October.

How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: Friday, March 3
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Bally Sports app, FOX Sports Live

Entry list

2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 David Starr 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Bayley Currey 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Blaine Perkins 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Kyle Busch 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Joe Graf, Jr. 19
17 John Hunter Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Tyler Reddick 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Alex Labbe 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Joey Gase 35
26 Kyle Sieg 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Rajah Caruth 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 C.J. McLaughlin 53
34 Mason Maggio 66
35 Ryan Vargas 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 TBD 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98
40 Garrett Smithley 99

