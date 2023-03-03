NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will head west for its next race. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of the race on Saturday, practice and qualifying for the Xfinity Series will be held on Friday, March 3. Practice will start at 6:35 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 7:05 p.m. ET, both on FS1.

This race will utilize single-lap qualifying rules. The drivers will go through a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all of the cars. Then, they will have one lap to get up to speed, and then their second lap will count toward the leaderboard. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for Saturday, while the rest of the starting lineup is also determined.

Kyle Busch has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +180. He is followed by Justin Allgaier (+600), John Hunter Nemechek (+600), Josh Berry (+700) and Cole Custer (+700).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.