NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will head west for its next race. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of the race on Saturday, practice and qualifying for the Xfinity Series will be held on Friday, March 3. Practice will start at 6:35 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 7:05 p.m. ET, both on FS1.
This race will utilize single-lap qualifying rules. The drivers will go through a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all of the cars. Then, they will have one lap to get up to speed, and then their second lap will count toward the leaderboard. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for Saturday, while the rest of the starting lineup is also determined.
Kyle Busch has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +180. He is followed by Justin Allgaier (+600), John Hunter Nemechek (+600), Josh Berry (+700) and Cole Custer (+700).
Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.
2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|0
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|David Starr
|02
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Bayley Currey
|4
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|8
|Blaine Perkins
|07
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Gray Gaulding
|08
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|12
|Kyle Busch
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|14
|Chandler Smith
|16
|15
|Sammy Smith
|18
|16
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|19
|17
|John Hunter Nemechek
|20
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Tyler Reddick
|24
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|21
|Kaz Grala
|26
|22
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23
|Alex Labbe
|28
|24
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|25
|Joey Gase
|35
|26
|Kyle Sieg
|38
|27
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|28
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|29
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|44
|30
|Rajah Caruth
|45
|31
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|32
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|33
|C.J. McLaughlin
|53
|34
|Mason Maggio
|66
|35
|Ryan Vargas
|74
|36
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|37
|TBD
|91
|38
|Josh Williams
|92
|39
|Riley Herbst
|98
|40
|Garrett Smithley
|99