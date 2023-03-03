 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup set for Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Matt Mills, driver of the #5 J.F. Electric Chevrolet, and Josh Williams, driver of the #36 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series will head west for its next race. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday, March 4. Ahead of the race on Saturday, practice and qualifying for the Xfinity Series will be held on Friday, March 3. Practice will start at 6:35 p.m. ET with qualifying following at 7:05 p.m. ET, both on FS1.

This race will utilize single-lap qualifying rules. The drivers will go through a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all of the cars. Then, they will have one lap to get up to speed, and then their second lap will count toward the leaderboard. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for Saturday, while the rest of the starting lineup is also determined.

Kyle Busch has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +180. He is followed by Justin Allgaier (+600), John Hunter Nemechek (+600), Josh Berry (+700) and Cole Custer (+700).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 David Starr 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Bayley Currey 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Blaine Perkins 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Kyle Busch 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Joe Graf, Jr. 19
17 John Hunter Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Tyler Reddick 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Alex Labbe 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Joey Gase 35
26 Kyle Sieg 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Rajah Caruth 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 C.J. McLaughlin 53
34 Mason Maggio 66
35 Ryan Vargas 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 TBD 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98
40 Garrett Smithley 99

