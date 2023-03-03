 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

Xfinity Cup Series driver John Hunter Nemechek (20) leads driver Austin Hill (21) during the Series Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway.&nbsp; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 4 with the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FoxSports.com/live. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under two and a half hours.

There are two races held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway each season. The first in the spring is 200 laps, while the playoff race in the fall is increased to 201 laps. Ty Gibbs won last year’s spring race in 2:56:15. A.J. Allmendinger won the 2021 spring race in 2:38:10, and Chase Briscoe won a rain-delayed race in 2020 with a total time of 2:20:51.

Kyle Busch heads into the weekend with the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +180 to take the checkered flag and is followed by Justin Allgaier (+600), John Hunter Nemechek (+600), Josh Berry (+700) and Cole Custer (+700).

2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 David Starr 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Bayley Currey 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Blaine Perkins 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Gray Gaulding 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Kyle Busch 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Joe Graf, Jr. 19
17 John Hunter Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Tyler Reddick 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Alex Labbe 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Joey Gase 35
26 Kyle Sieg 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Ryan Ellis 43
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
30 Rajah Caruth 45
31 Parker Kligerman 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 C.J. McLaughlin 53
34 Mason Maggio 66
35 Ryan Vargas 74
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 TBD 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98
40 Garrett Smithley 99

