What time is the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, March 4 with the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FoxSports.com/live. The race is 200 laps and usually lasts just at or under two and a half hours.

There are two races held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway each season. The first in the spring is 200 laps, while the playoff race in the fall is increased to 201 laps. Ty Gibbs won last year’s spring race in 2:56:15. A.J. Allmendinger won the 2021 spring race in 2:38:10, and Chase Briscoe won a rain-delayed race in 2020 with a total time of 2:20:51.

Kyle Busch heads into the weekend with the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +180 to take the checkered flag and is followed by Justin Allgaier (+600), John Hunter Nemechek (+600), Josh Berry (+700) and Cole Custer (+700).