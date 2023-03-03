Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, March 3

There are 10 games on Friday’s NBA slate, which gives bettors plenty of options when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Devin Booker over 24.5 points vs. Bulls (-125)

After struggling for a few games since his return from a groin injury, Booker has been heating up. He went for 37 points against the Hornets, and has gone over this line in two of the last three games. The Bulls offer little resistance defensively and with Kevin Durant still on a minutes limit, Booker should get over this mark once again Friday.

Nikola Jokic over 9.5 assists vs. Grizzlies (-155)

Jokic only managed three assists in an 18-point loss to Memphis recently but you can bet the big man will want to get back on track at home tonight. The Nuggets can create even more distance between them and the Grizzlies for the top seed in the West here, and Jokic will be a big part of that. He’s gone over this line in each of the last two games and will look to make a statement at home in this pivotal conference clash.

Anthony Edwards under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Lakers (+100)

Betting against Edwards is a dangerous game but the forward hasn’t been as impressive from behind the arc as many expected. He’s gone under this line in four of the last six games, although his two most recent unders came at two made triples. If you go back a bit further, Edwards has gone under this mark in eight of the last 11 games. The Lakers offer enough resistance on the perimeter to hold the forward under this line.