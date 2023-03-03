NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, March 3

We’ve got a big 10-game slate Friday in the NBA, which gives us plenty of options when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malik Beasley, Los Angeles Lakers, $5,000

Beasley has been a consistent force since being traded to LA. He’s scored at least 20 DKFP in four straight contests, including 38.8 fantasy point showing against the Warriors. Beasley’s ability to hit the outside shot gives him plenty of upside, especially in a matchup against one of his former teams. The Timberwolves rank in the bottom 10 in three-point defense, giving the Lakers guard a great matchup for tonight.

Drew Eubanks, Portland Trail Blazers, $4,600

The Blazers big man had an off night Wednesday against the Pelicans but entered that contest with eight straight games of at least 20 DKFP. The matchup against the Hawks is tough with their size on the interior, but Eubanks is set to get big minutes with Jusuf Nurkic still out. At this price, Portland’s center can deliver decent value.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors, $4,400

Kuminga is a strong value play, even on the second night of a back-to-back set. He’s coming off a great showing against the Clippers Thursday with 37.3 DKFP and could get more minutes if the Warriors rest some of their veterans. Kuminga is starting to emerge as a viable rotation player in this lineup, and could be a key part of Golden State’s playoff puzzle. Back him to continue his stellar performances Friday.