Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Hawks on Friday

The Portland Trail Blazers (29-33) are set to travel to Atlanta to the on the Atlanta Hawks (31-31) in a matchup of playoff hopefuls. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. This will be the second and final time these two teams face off this season. The Trail Blazers won the first matchup 129-125 in Portland.

The only injury for the Hawks is Trae Young. He is probable with groin soreness. The Trail Blazers will likely be without Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, and Justice Winslow. Nurkic and Winslow have missed plenty of time, while Simons aggravated his ankle injury in his return Wednesday.

The Hawks are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 241.5. On the moneyline, the Hawks are -260 while the Trail Blazers are +220.

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -6.5

With Quin Snyder as head coach now, I think the Hawks will improve. They lost their first game with him as head coach against the Wizards, but I think they bounce back tonight. Young will want to carry his team to victory against Damian Lillard as he always shows up in big-time matchups.

The Trail Blazers are 14-16 on the road against the spread. They’ve lost three straight road games and are 2-5 in their last seven games. The Trail Blazers have been going downhill, while the Hawks have a chance to turn things around with a new coach. I think they win handily tonight.

Over/Under: Over 240.5

Both of teams are known for their offense and lack of defense. With stars like Lillard and Young facing off, we know we will see a ton of three-pointers falling. The over has cashed in 16 of 30 home games for Atlanta. The Blazers have gone over this total in five of their last eight games, while the Hawks have gone over this line in three of their last five. Look for another over here.