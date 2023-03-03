Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Celtics on Friday

The Brooklyn Nets (34-28) will travel to Boston to take on the Boston Celtics (45-18). Tipoff is set for 7:30 from TD Garden in Boston. The game will air on ESPN as it was set to be a much better matchups a few weeks ago. This is the fourth and final time these teams will face off. The Celtics won the previous three and will look for the season sweep tonight.

There aren’t any notable injuries for the Celtics. For the Nets, Edmond Sumner, Yuta Watanabe, and Ben Simmons are out tonight. There have been reports that the Nets are frustrated with Simmons and could have him sit out the rest of the season.

The Celtics are 11-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 227.5. On the moneyline, the Celtics are -560 while the Nets are +430.

Nets vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -11

The Celtics are the much better team. In Boston, they have played well this season and Brooklyn feels like it will keep falling off. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, this would be debatable, but those guys are gone. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are healthy, which is crucial for the Celtics.

Boston has covered in 18 of 32 home games this season. Playing in Boston is not easy and the Celtics are a much better team at home. The Nets have lost four straight games while the Celtics are 8-2 in their last 10. Immediately after the trade, the Nets played decent for a few games, but have looked like we thought they would over the past few games. Even with a big spread, take Boston to cover.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

I think the Celtics will do their job for the over, but not the Nets. I don’t see the Nets scoring enough points in what should be a blowout. The total has gone under this number in five of Brooklyn’s last eight games and in two straight for Boston. The Nets don’t have the talent to stick with Boston, and the under should hit in a lopsided game.