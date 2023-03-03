Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Heat on Friday

The New York Knicks (37-27) will head south for a matchup with the Miami Heat (33-30). Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Miami-Dade Arena. This is the second time these teams will face off this season. They will play against each other three times in the month of March. The Knicks won a nail-biter in the first matchup 106-104.

The Knicks are not dealign with any injuries. For the Heat, Kyle Lowry will miss his 11th straight game while Jimmy Butler is questionable with a knee injury. If Butler is ruled out, this spread could change in a big way.

The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 215. On the moneyline, the Knicks are -140 while the Heat are +120.

Knicks vs. Heat, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -2.5

Both these teams head into this game trending in opposite directions. The Knicks have won seven straight and nine of their last 10. Jalen Brunson has showed he’s well worth the contract he earned this offseason. The Heat have lost four of their last five and sit 3.5 games behind the Knicks in the standings.

The Knicks are one of the best teams in the NBA on the road. They’re 20-10 against the spread on the road. At home, Miami is the worst team in the NBA against the spread with an 8-20-2 mark. Look for a big win for the Knicks tonight.

Over/Under: Under 215

The first time these two teams matched up, the total was under this number. Overs are 13-15-2 in road games for the Knicks. I think they will lock in on the defensive end tonight and win a tight matchup with both teams finishing in the low 100’s. This under has also cashed in three straight games for the Heat.