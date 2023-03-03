Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Bulls on Friday

The Phoenix Suns (34-29) will travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls (29-34). Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the United Center. This is the second and final time these teams will face off this season with the Suns taking down the Bulls 132-113 in the last matchup.

Neither team is dealing with big injuries. For the Suns, Landry Shamet is out while Terrence Ross is questionable with a toe injury. Javonte Green is out for the Bulls with a knee injury.

The Suns are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 223. On the moneyline, the Suns are -155 while the Bulls are +135.

Suns vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -3.5

While this will be a public play, the Suns are the much better team. The Bulls have been disappointing all season and have never really turned the corner. I don’t think they can beat the Suns tonight and the spread should be bigger. Adding Kevin Durant was huge for the Suns and I expect them to make a push up the West standings over the next few weeks.

Phoenix is 11-10-1 against the spread on the road which is a top-10 mark in the NBA. Playing on the road is tough, but the Suns have been able to get the job done.

Over/Under: Under 223

In home games for the Bulls this season, the under has cashed in 20 of 31 games. That is second in the NBA. Their offensive struggles have played a big role in that. I think the Suns are still figuring out their roles with Durant there, so I expect it to be a slow game with the under cashing.