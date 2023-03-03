 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Bulls on Friday

We go over some of the best betting options for Friday’s matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls.

By BenHall1
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up the court during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (34-29) will travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls (29-34). Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the United Center. This is the second and final time these teams will face off this season with the Suns taking down the Bulls 132-113 in the last matchup.

Neither team is dealing with big injuries. For the Suns, Landry Shamet is out while Terrence Ross is questionable with a toe injury. Javonte Green is out for the Bulls with a knee injury.

The Suns are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 223. On the moneyline, the Suns are -155 while the Bulls are +135.

Suns vs. Bulls, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -3.5

While this will be a public play, the Suns are the much better team. The Bulls have been disappointing all season and have never really turned the corner. I don’t think they can beat the Suns tonight and the spread should be bigger. Adding Kevin Durant was huge for the Suns and I expect them to make a push up the West standings over the next few weeks.

Phoenix is 11-10-1 against the spread on the road which is a top-10 mark in the NBA. Playing on the road is tough, but the Suns have been able to get the job done.

Over/Under: Under 223

In home games for the Bulls this season, the under has cashed in 20 of 31 games. That is second in the NBA. Their offensive struggles have played a big role in that. I think the Suns are still figuring out their roles with Durant there, so I expect it to be a slow game with the under cashing.

