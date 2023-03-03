Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Warriors on Friday

As we have officially entered the NBA stretch run, the Western Conference playoff picture is beginning to resemble that of a smashed soda can; the 4-seed and 10-seed are currently just three games apart in the standings. In the thick of all that are the New Orleans Pelicans (31-32, 10-seed) and the Golden State Warriors (33-30, 5-seed). Friday night at 10 p.m. ET, the Dubs (on a back-to-back after trouncing the Clippers Thursday) will host the Pels at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Like most games at this point in the season, the injury sheet for Pelicans-Warriors is relatively filled. The visiting Pels have already ruled out F Larry Nance Jr. (ankle), G Jose Alvarado (leg), G Josh Richardson (personal) and PF Zion Williamson (hamstring), which is a solid portion of their corps. For Golden State, they are still notably without G Stephen Curry (leg), who seems to be making solid progress to return next week. F Andrew Wiggins (personal) is unlikely to play Friday—he missed Thursday night’s game against the Clippers, as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Warriors at 4-point home favorites with a hook. The total for Friday night’s game in San Francisco has been set at 230.5. If you like New Orleans to steal one on the road, they are +160 on the moneyline (Warriors -190). Worth mentioning: The Pelicans are already 2-0 against Golden State this season.

Pelicans vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -4.5

I can completely respect the Pels’ prior success against the Dubs this year, but both of those meetings came in New Orleans. Quite simply, the Warriors have been a different beast when in their own building, having played to a 26-7 record at Chase Center this season (21-11-1 ATS). The Warriors are also on a back-to-back on Friday, but given the recent play from guards Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole (and the absence of several key Pelicans), I like the Dubs to cover.

Over/Under: Over 230.5

In those two prior meetings between New Orleans and Golden State this year, the Pelicans managed to produce 114 and 128 points, respectively. Undoubtedly, the Pels have some favorable matchups they can exploit, but with the Warriors scoring a higher clip as of late (115.75ppg over the past four games), I like both sides to pour on the points to go over.