Pick against the spread, over/under for Timberwolves vs. Lakers on Friday

As turbulent as this season has been for the Los Angeles Lakers (30-33), they still find themselves with an opportunity to make a real run at a championship. Although they are currently just one game out of the Western conference playoff picture, they have a shot on Friday night to gain ground against a team that is one of their direct competitors for a lower seed in the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-32). With tipoff scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles, Wolves-Lakers will serve as Friday’s nightcap of a 10-game slate.

The Lake Show comes into this contest quite banged up. Since LeBron James set the NBA’s all-time scoring record last month, he has been mostly unavailable due to a foot injury, which should be re-evaluated in three weeks. D’Angelo Russell is also out (ankle) for Friday night, as he has played well since returning to the team that originally drafted him. Anthony Davis is considered probable, while Dennis Schroder is questionable to play against the Wolves. Minnesota is about as healthy as you could hope to be in March. They have only one day-to-day injury designation for Friday night with Jaylen Nowell (knee) listed as questionable.

Given the Lakers’ crowded injury sheet, Minnesota is a 1-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. On the moneyline, Los Angeles is priced at +100 in their own building, while the Wolves are -120 to win straight up. This contest’s total has been placed at 227.5.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -1

These two sides have only matched up once this season, and Minnesota won 111-102. Of course, that was a much different looking Lakers team, but at least it was one with James in the lineup. LA should have its other star available in Davis, but I simply think the Lakers may be missing a little too much right now around him. In this spot, I trust the duo of Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards to edge out LA.

Over/Under: Under 227.5

In the one prior meeting this year between the T-Wolves and Lakers, the two combined for 213 total points. With James, Russell and others hurting for Los Angeles this time around, it’s tough to feel confident enough to play an over. The under seems like the safer bet.