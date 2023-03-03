Picks, predictions for New Mexico vs. Colorado State on Friday, March 3

The New Mexico Lobos will hit the road for a matchup with the Colorado State Rams on Friday night from Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado. The game will tip at 11:00 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

My college hoops picks went 19-10-2 over the last 10 days, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

New Mexico vs. Colorado State odds

Spread: New Mexico -2

Over/Under: 153.5

Moneyline: UNM -130, CSU +110

New Mexico (21-9, 8-9 Mountain West) followed consecutive losses with a 94-80 home win over the Fresno State Bulldogs on Tuesday night. Morris Udeze scored a game-high 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the floor with nine rebounds. Sebastian Forsling missed the last five games with an elbow injury, and his status is unclear. The Lobos rate 47th in KenPom including 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 100th defensively.

Colorado State (13-17, 5-12 Mountain West) didn’t win or lose consecutive games in February, and the Rams are coming off a 63-46 loss to the San Jose State Spartans. Patrick Cartier led all scorers with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting with six rebounds. The Rams rate 111th in KenPom with an offense that rates 63rd in adjusted efficiency and 195th on the defensive end.

The Pick: New Mexico -2

The Lobos fell out of the bubble category after completely falling apart in February, finishing the month with a 2-6 record. It may be too late at this point for New Mexico to gain any consideration for an at-large bid, so it cannot afford a loss in this spot. The Lobos have more to play for, so they will win and cover this number on the road.