DraftKings Sportsbook is Coming Soon to Massachusetts: Recapping the Boston Celtics 2008 Championship Run

The state of Massachusetts is approving mobile sports betting. The launch date for the DraftKings Sportsbook App is TBD, but expect it to come soon.

In honor of the Massachusetts launch, we will be reliving some of the biggest sports moments in state history over the next week. Now, let's move onto another Boston sports powerhouse - the Celtics.

2008 Boston Celtics — NBA Champions

The early-mid 2000’s in Boston started a historic run for the City of Champions. The Patriots ripped off three Super Bowls in four years, and even the Red Sox had reversed the curse in 2004, and won a World Series again in 2007. However, it had still been since 1986 since the the most dominant franchise in NBA history had the title of World Champions.

After one of the worst seasons in franchise history in 2006-07, that all changed. Boston was able to acquire Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett to go alongside Paul Pierce, which made the Celtics one of the favorites to win it all.

Despite all the hype, the eventual champs weren’t quite the favorites you’d think they’d be out in Vegas at the time. Boston was +1000 to win the title preseason, which tied them for the fifth lowest odds, alongside the Bulls and Rockets. Other teams out west like the Mavericks and Spurs were the +450 co-favorites, while LeBron James and the defending Eastern Conference Champions were the +600 favorites out east.

The Celtics, who had won 24 games the previous season, matched that win total on December 27 with a win over the then Seattle Supersonics and rookie Kevin Durant. It became clear early in the season that the Celtics needed to be shifted to favorites, as they wound up racking up an insane 66 wins on the season.

Funny enough, the Lakers, who eventually met the Celtics in the NBA Finals, were an extreme long-shot to get there, entering the season with +3000 odds to win it all. Kobe Bryant and the Lakers fell short, though, losing Game 6 in Boston as the Celtics captured a 4-2 series victory.

That was the last time the Celtics were able to capture a championship, falling short twice since then — losing in seven games to the Lakers in 2010, and then dropping Game 6 at home to lose to the Warriors just last season.

It was the Celtics that opened up the favorites this time around, though, with +600 preseason odds to get back to the NBA Finals and win it. With legal sports betting just around the corner in Massachusetts, the Celtics odds have improved, as they still are priced as the favorites to win it all.

We'll see if Jayson Tatum and company can do what Celtics fans are hoping they can this spring.

