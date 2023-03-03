How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for March 3 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

We’re now officially less than a month away from Wrestlemania 39 in Inglewood, CA, as Smackdown touches down in the nation’s capitol. Tonight, we’ll see the participants of the main event at SoFi Stadium finally come face-to-face.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, March 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to the show and address business on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. We last saw the “Tribal Chief” 13 days ago when he successfully defended his titles against Sami Zayn in the main event of Elimination Chamber. Since then, the Bloodline has continued its inner turmoil with Jey Uso continuing to leave his brothers Jimmy and Solo Sikoa hanging out to dry. We’ll see how the champ handles the ongoing family drama with his cousins and if he’ll make his presence felt when Zayn goes one-on-one with Sikoa tonight.

That’s not the only business that Reigns will tend to tonight as Cody Rhodes will make an appearance on the show and come face-to-face with Reigns for the first time. Following his match against Chad Gable on Monday Night Raw this week, the men’s Royal Rumble winner announced that if Reigns was going to be on Smackdown, he would be too. In recent weeks, Rhodes has gone back and forth on the mic with Paul Heyman but will now finally get to see his Wrestlemania opponent up close. We’ll see what the two main event combatants have to say to each other just 30 days ahead of their title fight.

Two former tag team partners will collide tonight as women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will go one-on-one with Liv Morgan. During a backstage interview last week, Morgan issued this challenge for the match, stating that she wanted to prove herself against an unstoppable force like Rhea. Ripley, of course, is on a collision course with Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania and the two briefly interacted in the ring after Dominik Mysterio came out to antagonize the Queen. We’ll see how this matchup between two top stars in the women’s division plays out tonight.

Speaking of Dominik, he came back out later following Rey Mysterio’s match against Karrion Kross, continuing to bait his father into hitting him. A match between the father and son at Wrestlemania is definitely in the cards and we’ll most likely see it be made official tonight.