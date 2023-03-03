How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on March 3

AEW Rampage returns to your screens tonight with a special live episode coming from the Cow Palace in the San Francisco suburb of Daly City, CA.

We sit just two nights out from the Revolution pay-per-view and this will be the final stop for company before Sunday’s show. Two tag matches have been announced for tonight’s episode.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, March 3

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Rampage

Tonight, we’ll have a four-way tag team contest featuring Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club, John Silver and Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order, Top Flight, and Aussie Open doing battle. All four teams came up short in the both battle royals to get into AEW World Tag Team title match at Revolution, so they’ll try to get some momentum with a win tonight. The BCC and the Dark Order have gotten into some ugly brawls over the past few weeks, so we’ll see what transpires when they mix it up tonight.

We’ll also get Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes going up against Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux of the Mogul Affiliates in tag team action. Lee made his return a few weeks ago to seek revenge against his former tag team partner and forged a bond with Rhodes, who has also been terrorized in recent weeks by the Affiliates. We’ll see who comes out on top here.