Air Max 1 LFC x LBJ: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

We’ve officially reached Air Max month and Nike is kicking it off with a couple of releases, including the Nike Air Max 1 LFC x LBJ set to release on Saturday for $180.

AD: Dropping 3/4

Nike Air Max 1 LFC x LBJ



SNKRS US -> https://t.co/9039LQmi2e pic.twitter.com/U0QaCrNXpM — SNKR_TWITR (@snkr_twitr) February 20, 2023

Of course, I wrote about the history of the Air Max 1 last year and its importance to Nike. Easily one of sneaker GOAT Tinker Hatfield’s five most important designs, the Air Max 1 remains as relevant today as ever, thanks in part to collabs such as the recent Patta and Concepts editions. Of course, there is also the much anticipated Air Max 1 “Big Bubble” set to release later this month.

This collab, however, is not so much with an outside brand but with a Nike athlete branching out beyond his traditional sport. LeBron James is one of Nike’s biggest endorsers of all-time and thus can basically do whatever he wants at the Swoosh. LeBron is also a businessman, and as such he is a part owner of the Liverpool soccer team. Saturday’s release weaves all of these threads together to form a beautiful rendition of an all-time classic sneaker.

This rendition of the Air Max 1 is done up in Liverpool colors, with the upper featuring white mesh, gorge green and black leather with red inner lining and teal accents. The midsole is white, while the air bubble is red and the outsole gorge green and teal. The back heel features SFG (“Strive For Greatness’) on the left side and YNWA (“You’ll Never Walk Alone”) on the right, which are both favorite sayings of LeBron. The left insole features LeBron branding, while the right insole features Liverpool branding. The tongue is white with Nike Air Max branding in teal and the shoe comes with white laces.

This is not the first Liverpool makeup of a Nike tied to LeBron, as the Swoosh has released two Liverpool colorways of the LeBron 9 Low, as well as a Liverpool edition of the LeBron 20. LeBron also turned heads wearing a LeBron x Liverpool kit.

This is a beautiful colorway of one of Nike’s most important models and a great way to get ready for the upcoming Air Max Day on March 26. Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

Air Max 1 LFC x LBJ Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Nike Air Max 1 LFC x LBJ Mar. 4 $180

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.