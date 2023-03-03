Jimmy Butler, De’Aaron Fox, Michael Porter Jr. headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 3

We’ve got 10 games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 3
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets
Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) - OUT
With Isaac out, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero will have most of the minutes at the swing positions for Orlando.
P.J. Washington (foot) - doubtful
With Washington out, Kelly Oubre could start again. Gordon Hayward and JT Thor should also see more playing time.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks
Anfernee Simons (ankle) - doubtful
Simons aggravated his ankle issue when he returned to action Wednesday, and he’s set to miss this game. Shaedon Sharpe should see heavy minutes in this one and is a nice value add in DFS lineups.
Trae Young (groin) - probable
Young should be in. If he’s downgraded, Dejounte Murray would see more playing time as the Hawks’ lead point guard.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics
Derrick White (neck) - available
With White back in, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon will cede some playing time in the guard rotation.
New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat
Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT, no timeline for return
Jimmy Butler (knee) - questionable
Lowry remains out, elevating Gabe Vincent in the rotation for the foreseeable future. If Butler doesn’t play, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will be the primary offensive initiators for Miami. The star forward has had knee issues for some time now and this could be standard aggravation.
Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls
Terrence Ross (toe) - questionable
Josh Okogie will see more minutes if Ross is ruled out.
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Jordan Clarkson (thumb) - OUT
Collin Sexton is also out, so Ochai Agbaji is likely to lead the offense here. The rookie should continue to see big minutes as the Jazz lean into the tank.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal, protocols) - OUT
SGA remains out, so Josh Giddey and Tre Mann will be the lead guards for the Thunder.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - probable
Aaron Gordon (ribs) - probable
Both guys should be in for the Nuggets in this pivotal clash at the top of the West standings.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors
Jonas Valanciunas (calf) - doubtful
With Valanciunas still out, Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes are solid plays in the interior for New Orleans.
Jordan Poole (knee) - TBD
Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD
Draymond Green (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Warriors manage their guys on the second night of a back-to-back.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - TBD
Paul George (injury management) - TBD
Ivica Zubac (calf) - TBD
We’ll see how the Clippers handle their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.
De’Aaron Fox (wrist) - questionable, expected to play
Fox is expected to play after sitting the last game with a wrist issue. If he doesn’t play, Davion Mitchell should once again get the start for the Kings.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - OUT
Dennis Schroder (ankle) - probable
Russell is still out, so Schroder will likely start with Austin Reaves also getting big minutes in the backcourt. Davis will return, pushing Mo Bamba to the bench.