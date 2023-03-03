Jimmy Butler, De’Aaron Fox, Michael Porter Jr. headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 3

We’ve got 10 games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 3

Jonathan Isaac (hamstring) - OUT

With Isaac out, Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero will have most of the minutes at the swing positions for Orlando.

P.J. Washington (foot) - doubtful

With Washington out, Kelly Oubre could start again. Gordon Hayward and JT Thor should also see more playing time.

Anfernee Simons (ankle) - doubtful

Simons aggravated his ankle issue when he returned to action Wednesday, and he’s set to miss this game. Shaedon Sharpe should see heavy minutes in this one and is a nice value add in DFS lineups.

Trae Young (groin) - probable

Young should be in. If he’s downgraded, Dejounte Murray would see more playing time as the Hawks’ lead point guard.

Derrick White (neck) - available

With White back in, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon will cede some playing time in the guard rotation.

Kyle Lowry (knee) - OUT, no timeline for return

Jimmy Butler (knee) - questionable

Lowry remains out, elevating Gabe Vincent in the rotation for the foreseeable future. If Butler doesn’t play, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will be the primary offensive initiators for Miami. The star forward has had knee issues for some time now and this could be standard aggravation.

Terrence Ross (toe) - questionable

Josh Okogie will see more minutes if Ross is ruled out.

Jordan Clarkson (thumb) - OUT

Collin Sexton is also out, so Ochai Agbaji is likely to lead the offense here. The rookie should continue to see big minutes as the Jazz lean into the tank.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal, protocols) - OUT

SGA remains out, so Josh Giddey and Tre Mann will be the lead guards for the Thunder.

Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) - probable

Aaron Gordon (ribs) - probable

Both guys should be in for the Nuggets in this pivotal clash at the top of the West standings.

Jonas Valanciunas (calf) - doubtful

With Valanciunas still out, Willy Hernangomez and Jaxson Hayes are solid plays in the interior for New Orleans.

Jordan Poole (knee) - TBD

Klay Thompson (injury management) - TBD

Draymond Green (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Warriors manage their guys on the second night of a back-to-back.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) - TBD

Paul George (injury management) - TBD

Ivica Zubac (calf) - TBD

We’ll see how the Clippers handle their guys on the second night of a back-to-back set.

De’Aaron Fox (wrist) - questionable, expected to play

Fox is expected to play after sitting the last game with a wrist issue. If he doesn’t play, Davion Mitchell should once again get the start for the Kings.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - OUT

Dennis Schroder (ankle) - probable

Russell is still out, so Schroder will likely start with Austin Reaves also getting big minutes in the backcourt. Davis will return, pushing Mo Bamba to the bench.