Jalen Brunson returns to Friday’s contest vs. Heat after going to the locker room

Update: Brunson has returned to the bench, and is likely to check back in.

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson exited the third quarter of Friday’s contest against the Miami Heat and went to the locker room with an undisclosed injury.

Brunson was having a strong game for the Knicks, who are hoping to keep their win streak alive against the Heat in a matchup that has playoff implications in the Eastern Conference. The point guard had 17 points, seven assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes of action before leaving the game.

If Brunson is unable to return, look for Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes to take on bigger roles in the backcourt. Quickley played big minutes earlier in the season when Brunson went down for a few games and would likely be the first choice to take over at point guard.

The Knicks have been one of the big surprises this season and Brunson is the primary reason why. If he’s out for a long period of time, that could impact New York’s playoff positioning. The Knicks entered Friday’s game as the No. 5 seed in the conference.