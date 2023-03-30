MLB rookie baseball cards to target in 2023

The 2023 MLB season is underway. While this means the beginning of a new 162-game regular season, it also means a fresh batch of rookie cards. This year, as players make their debut, they will don an MLB Debut patch on their real-life uniforms which will then be added to their rookie cards. Ahead of that, there are some new rookie cards to target that will be released earlier in the year.

2023 MLB rookie cards

Last year’s NL Rookie of the Year, Michael Harris, headlines the Topps rookie class at the start of the 2023 season. He is joined by Gunnar Henderson, Riley Greene, Adley Rustchman, Christopher Morel, Gabriel Moreno, Bret Baty and JJ Bleday. As Topps releases more cards throughout the season, you will then be on the lookout for guys like Anthony Volpe and Jordan Walker, who both made their respective club’s opening day rosters.

Bowman is going to have 150 prospect cards as well as 150 chrome prospect cards. They have yet to release the types of parallels for rookies, but that will certainly be something to look for. Among the announced rookies heading into the season, you should keep an eye on Jasson Dominguez, Jackson Holliday, Druw Jones, Bryan Acuna, Kumar Rocker, Marco Luciano and Elly De La Cruz.

Top Rookie Cards Available in Topps/Bowman

Michael Harris

Gunnar Henderson

Riley Greene

Adley Rustchman

Christopher Morel

Gabriel Moreno

Bret Baty

JJ Bleday

Jasson Dominguez

Jackson Holliday

Druw Jones

Bryan Acuna

Kumar Rocker

Marco Luciano

Elly De La Cruz

Jace Jung

Matt Mervis

Marcelo Mayer

Gavin Cross

James Wood