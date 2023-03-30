Washington Commanders add QB in 7-round 2023 mock draft

The Washington Commanders are in a transition period and are in need of a lot of different pieces. Here is a look at how their 2023 offseason has played out so far and who you should look for them to target in the NFL Draft.

Significant free agency additions

QB Jacoby Brissett

C Nick Gates

OT Andrew Wylie

Clearly, the Commanders have not done much yet this offseason. Brissett is the team’s presumptive starter under center right now while Gates and Wylie are both potential starters on the offensive line. The team will have to do much more in the draft to take a step forward in 2023.

Significant free agency losses

QB Carson Wentz

S Bobby McCain

C Wes Schweitzer

While Washington has not added a ton this offseason, they haven’t lost a ton either. They get Wentz off their books and lose two decent starters, one on each side of the ball. This offseason has essentially been a wash thus far with the draft looming.

Washington Commanders 7-round mock draft

Round 1 (No. 16): CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Round 2 (No. 47): QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Round 3 (No. 97): OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Round 4 (No. 118): EDGE Mike Morris, Michigan

Round 5 (No. 150): OT Asim Richards, North Carolina

Round 6 (No. 193): CB Rezjohn Wright, Oregon State

Round 6 (No. 215): S Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa

Round 7 (No. 233): OT Dalton Wagner, Arkansas

Washington needs help specifically at CB, OL, and QB. Porter would be a nice choice to bolster their defensive backfield in the first round. Then, the team may be able to nab a steal with Hooker in the second round. The former Tennessee playcaller likely would have been a first-round pick had he not torn his ACL late in the season for the Volunteers. He will be a project, but may be ready to be the team’s starter by 2024.

Jones and Richards will compete for spots on the starting offensive line while Wagner should provide some depth. Morris, Wright, and Merriweather are all defensive playmakers who should contend for roster spots, and may eventually be starter caliber NFL defenders.