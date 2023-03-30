Houston Texans 7-round 2023 mock draft features a franchise QB

The Houston Texans will pick No. 2 overall in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and will almost certainly take a quarterback. Here is a look at their offseason moves so far as well as a seven-round mock draft.

Significant free agency additions

WR Robert Woods

S Jimmie Ward

DT Sheldon Rankins

TE Dalton Schultz

Provided Woods and Schultz stay healthy, they will make the Texans’ offense a lot more explosive right away. Ward and Rankins will also plug right into the defense, making that unit a lot stronger. Even before making a draft selection, Houston has gotten significantly better this offseason.

Significant free agency losses

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

TE Jordan Akins

Okoronkwo is certainly a big loss on the Texans’ defensive line, but all in all, the team didn’t lose a ton from a year ago. They should be able to address any offseason losses via the draft capital they’ve accrued.

Houston Texans 7-round mock draft

Round 1 (No. 2): QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Round 1 (No. 12): OT Parris Johnson, Ohio State

Round 2 (No. 33): WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Round 3 (No. 65): EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

Round 3 (No. 73): LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Round 4 (No. 104): RB Chase Brown, Illinois

Round 5 (No. 161): EDGE D.J. Johnson, Oregon

Round 6 (No. 188): S Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State

Round 6 (No. 201): WR Demario Douglas, Liberty

Round 6 (No. 203): OT Luke Haggard, Indiana

Round 7 (No. 230): CB Mekhi Garner, LSU

Round 7 (No. 259): DL Calvin Avery, Illinois

It’s hard to predict which quarterback the Carolina Panthers traded to the No. 1 overall selection to take. With Anthony Richardson’s stock rising and the Panthers apparently liking C.J. Stroud as well, Young might be available to the Texans at No. 2 overall. They can help protect him with Johnson at No. 12 if he’s available. Adding playmakers Hyatt and Brown should make the offense very interesting in 2023.

On defense, the team needs help at edge and safety particularly, which is where Hall, Johnson, and Hickman can step in. Houston has a whopping 11 selections in this year’s draft, so they have plenty of options.