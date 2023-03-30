 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Jets add QB protection in 7-round 2023 mock draft

The New York Jets will look to contend in 2023, and here is a look at their full seven-round mock draft.

By Jacob Kornhauser
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 19 Big Ten Championship Game
Peter Skoronski is one of the best offensive line prospects available in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets, though it is not official yet, look like they will have Aaron Rodgers under center in 2023. With their vaunted defense, that should make them clear playoff contenders. Here is a look at what else they’ve done in free agency followed by a full seven-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

Significant free agency additions

  • WR Allen Lazard
  • WR Mecole Hardman
  • G Wes Schweitzer
  • C Trystan Colon-Castillo

The Jets undoubtedly upgraded their offense this offseason, even aside from the anticipated addition of QB Aaron Rodgers. Lazard is an excellent complement to both Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis. Rodgers will have plenty of guys to throw the ball to. Included on that list is Hardman, who looks to become a bigger playmaker in a New York offense that may funnel him the ball more than in Kansas City.

Significant free agency losses

  • DE Nathan Shepherd
  • DT Sheldon Rankins
  • G Nate Herbig
  • QB Mike White
  • RB James Robinson
  • WR Braxton Berrios

Where Gang Green improved on offense, their defense was dealt pretty major blows. Shepherd and Rankins are two big losses on the defensive line, which they will likely have to address in the draft.

New York Jets 7-round mock draft

  • Round 1 (No. 13): OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
  • Round 2 (No. 42): S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
  • Round 2 (No. 43): LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
  • Round 4 (No. 112): DL Dante Stills, West Virginia
  • Round 5 (No. 143): S JL Skinner, Boise State
  • Round 6 (No. 207): LB Cam Jones, Indiana

The Jets need to shore up their offensive line and will likely do that in the first round. They would be thrilled if Skoronski were still available when they’re picking at No. 13. They also need to address the safety and linebacker positions. Johnson and Sanders represent the more sure, early-round picks at those positions respectively while Skinner and Jones provide high upside in the later rounds. Stills should have a chance to compete for a spot on the defensive line rotation right away.

