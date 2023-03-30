Weather forecast for 2023 LIV Golf Orlando

LIV Golf continues into its third tournament of the season at Orange County National for LIV Golf Orlando this week. The three-day, 54-hole tournament will feature a familiar lineup of Dustin Johnson, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith, and LIV Golf Mayakoba winner Charles Howell III.

The tournament will tee off in the league’s signature shotgun start on Friday, March 31 and run through Sunday, April 2. The golfers will have pleasant weather in Orlando, if a bit of wind, over the first two days. Sunday brings a slightly higher chance of precipitation, but there shouldn’t be too much effect from the weather on this weekend’s play.

Below is a look at the weather report for the three days of the 2023 LIV Golf Orlando starting Friday, March 31 and ending Sunday, April 2.

Friday, March 31

Hi 87°, Low 65°: Partly cloudy, 7% chance of precipitation, 14 MPH winds

Saturday, April 1

Hi 92°, Low 69°: Partly cloudy, 7% chance of precipitation, 13 MPH winds

Sunday, April 2

Hi 88°, Low 62°: Partly cloudy, 24% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds