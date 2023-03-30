Breaking down the weather forecast for the Australian Grand Prix

F1 returns to action this weekend down under with the 2023 Australian Grand Prix. The drivers will race at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne with practice on Friday, qualifying on Saturday, and the race on Sunday.

The temperature will be nice in Melbourne this weekend, but some showers are in the forecast. It shouldn’t be enough to wash anything out, but it could make for a slicker than normal surface. That will be something to keep an eye on particularly during qualifying.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Australian Grand Prix this weekend in Melbourne, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative. It’s worth noting the temperatures are for the day of the event in Australia. Melbourne is 15 hours ahead of America’s east coast, so the times listed below are the times the events are airing on ET in the US.

Friday, March 31

Hi 67°, Low 52°: Some sun, then turning cloudy; breezy in the afternoon with a shower in spots — 12 mph winds with 21 mph gusts

9:30 p.m. ET (Thursday night): Practice 1

1 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, April 1

Hi 61°, Low 46°: A couple of morning showers; otherwise, cool with clouds and sunshine — 12 mph winds with 21 mph gusts

9:30 p.m. ET (Friday night): Practice 3

1 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, April 2

Hi 65°, Low 46°: Partly sunny, 4% chance of precipitation, 8 mph winds with 22 mph gusts

1 a.m. ET: Australian Grand Prix (58 laps, 190.216 miles)