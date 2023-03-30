How the public is betting the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament title winner heading into Final Four

Three weeks of electrifying college basketball have culminated in the arrival of the men’s Final Four, which will take place between Saturday, April 1 through Monday, April 3 from the NRG Stadium in Houston. 68 teams have dwindled to the last four standing, and if you could have predicted the winners of each respective region, let’s be honest, you’re lying.

No. 4 UConn (29-8) may be a familiar face to many, but they’re making their return to the Final Four for the first time since 2014. No. 5 Miami (29-7) may have won the ACC Regular Season title, but they’ve largely been known as a college football powerhouse. No. 5 San Diego State (31-6) and No. 9 Florida Atlantic (35-3) are making their first Final Four appearances in school history, and coming into this March Madness, the Owls had never won a single tournament game at all!

The runs made by FAU and Miami are admirable, and the Owls’ journey in particular makes them easy to root for. But the Aztecs and Huskies have to be considered the favorites to go head-to-head for the championship when it’s all said and done.

San Diego State has ridden a tenacious defense to be one of the last four standing, having limited their opponents to just 32% shooting from the floor in the first three rounds. Meanwhile, the Huskies' offensive juggernaut has yet to be figured out, as UConn is averaging an absurd 81.8 PPG through the tournament.

Here is a list of the betting public’s wagers on the four teams remaining to play for the national championship, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.