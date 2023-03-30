How to watch the 2023 Valero Texas Open via live online stream

The 2023 Valero Texas Open tees off from TPC San Antonio on Thursday, March 30 — the only remaining PGA TOUR event before golfers head to Augusta for the Masters. Because of this timing, the Texas Open will host a relatively weak field, headlined by Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, and DraftKings Sportsbook favorite Tyrrell Hatton. Hatton opens at +1200, with Fowler behind at +1600.

To watch the 2023 Valero Texas Open on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Valero Texas Open are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Thursday featured groups:

9:03 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Matt Kuchar, Matt Wallace (10th tee)

9:03 a.m. – Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes, Davis Love III (1st tee)

9:25 a.m. – Padraig Harrington, Lucas Glover, Francesco Molinari (10th tee)

Friday featured groups:

9:03 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun, Rickie Fowler (10th tee)

9:14 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Cam Davis, Tyrrell Hatton (10th tee)

9:25 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners, Charley Hoffman (10th tee)

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

4:00-7:00 p.m. ET

8:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

3:30-6:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. ET

8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

2:00-6:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. ET

8:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET