F1 practice live stream: How to watch Australian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in Melbourne this weekend for the Australian Grand Prix. The Australian location means we’ll get some rather wonky times all weekend long, so be prepared for some late nights.

Qualifying takes place at 1 a.m. ET Saturday morning and the race is at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. The drivers will hit the course for practice ahead of that with a couple reasonable times. The first and third practices are at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday while the second practice is at 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -280 after opening at -330. His teammate Sergio Pérez follows at +400, Fernando Alonso is +850, and defending race winner Charles Leclerc is +1600 to repeat at Albert Park Circuit.

The race did not run in 2021 and 2020 due to COVID-19. Valtteri Bottas won the race in 2019 and is +90000 to claim victory. This is one of the few races that has not seen Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton have a consistent recent run of success.

ESPN is the official US broadcast partner of F1. The first practice will air on ESPNEWS, the second will air on ESPN2, and the third will air on ESPNEWS. All of this weekend’s events will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

How to watch practice for the Australian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Thursday, March 30, 9:30 p.m.

Practice 2: Friday, March 31, 1 a.m.

Practice 3: Friday, March 31, 9:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPNEWS, ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list