F1 practice live stream: How to watch Australian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Melbourne this weekend for the Australian Grand Prix. The Australian location means we’ll get some rather wonky times all weekend long, so be prepared for some late nights.

Qualifying takes place at 1 a.m. ET Saturday morning and the race is at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. The drivers will hit the course for practice ahead of that with a couple reasonable times. The first and third practices are at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday while the second practice is at 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -280 after opening at -330. His teammate Sergio Pérez follows at +400, Fernando Alonso is +850, and defending race winner Charles Leclerc is +1600 to repeat at Albert Park Circuit.

The race did not run in 2021 and 2020 due to COVID-19. Valtteri Bottas won the race in 2019 and is +90000 to claim victory. This is one of the few races that has not seen Verstappen or Lewis Hamilton have a consistent recent run of success.

ESPN is the official US broadcast partner of F1. The first practice will air on ESPNEWS, the second will air on ESPN2, and the third will air on ESPNEWS. All of this weekend’s events will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

How to watch practice for the Australian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Thursday, March 30, 9:30 p.m.
Practice 2: Friday, March 31, 1 a.m.
Practice 3: Friday, March 31, 9:30 p.m.
TV channel: ESPNEWS, ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Australian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Botas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

