F1 practice start time: When the Australian Grand Prix practice starts on Thursday, Friday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Albert Park Circuit in Australia on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the pitlane ahead of the 2023 Formula One Australian Grand Prix at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on March 30, 2023. Photo by PAUL CROCK/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 F1 season continues this weekend in Melbourne, Australia at the Albert Park Circuit. The Australian Grand Prix runs all of its events in the afternoon in Melbourne, but it will be late at night in the United States.

The event week begins with three practice sessions. They are schedule for Friday and Saturday and Melbourne, but will start ahead of that in the US. The first practice will air live at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 30. The second practice will air at 1 a.m. on Friday morning. The third practice will air at 9:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

All three practices will be televised. The first airs on ESPNEWS, the second on ESPN2, and the third on ESPNEWS. They will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

The Red Bull team is once again favored to dominate the podium in Australia this weekend. Max Verstappen heads into the first practice with -280 odds to win the race and -525 to finish on the podium at DraftKings Sportsbook. His teammate Sergio Pérez is second in both with +400 odds to win and -280 odds to finish on the podium. Red Bull is -1200 to have the race-winning car, -800 to have the qualifying-winning car, and -165 to claim a double podium finish.

How to watch practice for the Australian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Thursday, March 30, 9:30 p.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, March 31, 1:00 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Friday, March 31, 9:30 p.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Australian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Botas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

