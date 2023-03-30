F1 practice start time: When the Australian Grand Prix practice starts on Thursday, Friday, and how to watch

The 2023 F1 season continues this weekend in Melbourne, Australia at the Albert Park Circuit. The Australian Grand Prix runs all of its events in the afternoon in Melbourne, but it will be late at night in the United States.

The event week begins with three practice sessions. They are schedule for Friday and Saturday and Melbourne, but will start ahead of that in the US. The first practice will air live at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 30. The second practice will air at 1 a.m. on Friday morning. The third practice will air at 9:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

All three practices will be televised. The first airs on ESPNEWS, the second on ESPN2, and the third on ESPNEWS. They will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

The Red Bull team is once again favored to dominate the podium in Australia this weekend. Max Verstappen heads into the first practice with -280 odds to win the race and -525 to finish on the podium at DraftKings Sportsbook. His teammate Sergio Pérez is second in both with +400 odds to win and -280 odds to finish on the podium. Red Bull is -1200 to have the race-winning car, -800 to have the qualifying-winning car, and -165 to claim a double podium finish.

How to watch practice for the Australian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Thursday, March 30, 9:30 p.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, March 31, 1:00 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Friday, March 31, 9:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

