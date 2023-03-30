 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Australian Grand Prix, how long it lasts

F1 is back for the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the Melbourne Circuit during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on March 29, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

The F1 season continues this weekend with the 2023 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. Race weekend gets underway on Thursday, March 30 with practice at 9:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. in Melbourne). There will be two additional practices and then qualifying is scheduled at a late hour on the east coast in the US.

Qualifying is scheduled for 1 a.m. ET, which is 4 p.m. in Melbourne. It will air on ESPN and a live stream will be available at WatchESPN. It does not appear that there will be a replay of qualifying the next morning, so if you want to watch the 20 drivers compete for pole position, you’ll need to stay up late. Congrats to west coasters for the 10 p.m. start time!

Max Verstappen comes into the first practice with -280 odds to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sergio Pérez follows at +400 and Fernando Alonso is +850.

We can expect the three practice runs to impact those odds. Two weeks ago at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the odds moved during practice and then even further when Verstappen stumbled in qualifying. Pérez, his Red Bull teammate, claimed the pole and the win in Jeddah. Verstappen claimed the pole and the win two weeks prior at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

How to watch qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, April 1
Time: 1 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Australian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Botas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

