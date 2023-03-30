F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Australian Grand Prix, how long it lasts

The F1 season continues this weekend with the 2023 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne. Race weekend gets underway on Thursday, March 30 with practice at 9:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. in Melbourne). There will be two additional practices and then qualifying is scheduled at a late hour on the east coast in the US.

Qualifying is scheduled for 1 a.m. ET, which is 4 p.m. in Melbourne. It will air on ESPN and a live stream will be available at WatchESPN. It does not appear that there will be a replay of qualifying the next morning, so if you want to watch the 20 drivers compete for pole position, you’ll need to stay up late. Congrats to west coasters for the 10 p.m. start time!

Max Verstappen comes into the first practice with -280 odds to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sergio Pérez follows at +400 and Fernando Alonso is +850.

We can expect the three practice runs to impact those odds. Two weeks ago at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the odds moved during practice and then even further when Verstappen stumbled in qualifying. Pérez, his Red Bull teammate, claimed the pole and the win in Jeddah. Verstappen claimed the pole and the win two weeks prior at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

How to watch qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, April 1

Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list