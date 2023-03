How to watch 2023 Indian Premier League on TV and live stream

The Indian Premier League will get going Friday, March 31, with 10 teams looking for the top prize in India’s domestic T20 league. The Gujarat Titans are the defending champions and are the odds-on favorites to win the league again at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fans can catch all the action on Willow TV, with a streaming option available at willow.tv with a subscriber login. The matches will also be available to stream on ESPN+.

Here’s the full schedule for the 2023 IPL.

Group State

Friday, March 31

Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings - 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 1

Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 6 a.m. ET

Lucknow Super Giants vs. Delhi Capitals - 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals - 6 a.m. ET

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 10 a.m. ET

Monday, April 3

Chennai Super Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants -10 a.m. ET

Tuesday, April 4

Delhi Capitals vs. Gujarat Titans - 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, April 5

Rajasthan Royals vs. Punjab Kings - 10 a.m. ET

Thursday, April 6

Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 a.m. ET

Friday, April 7

Lucknow Super Giants vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 8

Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals - 6 a.m. ET

Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings - 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 9

Gujarat Titans vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 6 a.m. ET

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings - 10 a.m. ET

Monday, April 10

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 10 a.m. ET

Tuesday, April 11

Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians - 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, April 12

Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 10 a.m. ET

Thursday, April 13

Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings - 10 a.m. ET

Friday, April 14

Punjab Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 15

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals - 6 a.m. ET

Lucknow Super Giants vs. Punjab Kings - 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 16

Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 6 a.m. ET

Gujarat Titans vs. Rajasthan Royals - 10 a.m. ET

Monday, April 17

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings - 10 a.m. ET

Tuesday, April 18

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians - 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, April 19

Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 10 a.m. ET

Thursday, April 20

Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 a.m. ET

Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 a.m. ET

Friday, April 21

Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 22

Lucknow Super Giants vs. Gujarat Titans - 6 a.m. ET

Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 23

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals - 6 a.m. ET

Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Chennai Super Kings - 10 a.m. ET

Monday, April 24

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals - 10 a.m. ET

Tuesday, April 25

Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians - 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, April 26

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 a.m. ET

Thursday, April 27

Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 10 a.m. ET

Friday, April 28

Punjab Kings vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 29

Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Gujarat Titans - 6 a.m. ET

Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 30

Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 6 a.m. ET

Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals - 10 a.m. ET

Monday, May 1

Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 a.m. ET

Tuesday, May 2

Gujarat Titans vs. Delhi Capitals - 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, May 3

Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 10 a.m. ET

Thursday, May 4

Lucknow Super Giants vs. Chennai Super Kings - 6 a.m. ET

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 a.m. ET

Friday, May 5

Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat Titans - 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 6

Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 6 a.m. ET

Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 7

Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 6 a.m. ET

Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10 a.m. ET

Monday, May 8

Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Punjab Kings - 10 a.m. ET

Tuesday, May 9

Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, May 10

Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 10 a.m. ET

Thursday, May 11

Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals - 10 a.m. ET

Friday, May 12

Mumbai Indians vs. Gujarat Titans - 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 13

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 6 a.m. ET

Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings - 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 14

Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 6 a.m. ET

Chennai Super Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 10 a.m. ET

Monday, May 15

Gujarat Titans vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 10 a.m. ET

Tuesday, May 16

Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai Indians - 10 a.m. ET

Wednesday, May 17

Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 10 a.m. ET

Thursday, May 18

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10 a.m. ET

Friday, May 19

Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 20

Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 6 a.m. ET

Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 21

Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 6 a.m. ET

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Gujarat Titans - 10 a.m. ET