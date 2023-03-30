 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Toyota Owners 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit roduring the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 18, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

NASCAR is splitting up its racing this weekend with the Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway and the Xfinity and Cup Series at Richmond Raceway. The Richmond races bring back the two Toyota races for the Xfinity and Cup Series.

The Cup Series will run the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET. There are 37 drivers in the field ahead of practice and qualifying, which will run on Saturday at 10:05 and 10:50 a.m., respectively. All three Cup events will air on FS1 and be available via live stream at foxsports.com/live and through the Fox Sports app.

Denny Hamlin is the defending champ of this race, edging out Kevin Harvick for the win last year. Alex Bowman won the race the year before and the 2020 race was moved to Darlington due to COVID-19. Kyle Busch has won the race five times and trails Richard Petty by one win for the race record.

William Byron heads into the weekend as the favorite to win with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson follow at +550 and +650, respectively. Hamlin is +900 to repeat as champ and Busch is +1200 to claim his sixth checkered flag.

2023 Toyota Owners 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Josh Berry 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chandler Smith 13
14 Chase Briscoe 14
15 J.J. Yeley 15
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Chris Buescher 17
18 Martin Truex Jr 19
19 Christopher Bell 20
20 Harrison Burton 21
21 Joey Logano 22
22 Bubba Wallace 23
23 William Byron 24
24 Justin Haley 31
25 Michael McDowell 34
26 Todd Gilliland 38
27 Ryan Preece 41
28 Noah Gragson 42
29 Erik Jones 43
30 Tyler Reddick 45
31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
32 Alex Bowman 48
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

