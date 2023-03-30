Toyota Owners 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

NASCAR is splitting up its racing this weekend with the Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway and the Xfinity and Cup Series at Richmond Raceway. The Richmond races bring back the two Toyota races for the Xfinity and Cup Series.

The Cup Series will run the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET. There are 37 drivers in the field ahead of practice and qualifying, which will run on Saturday at 10:05 and 10:50 a.m., respectively. All three Cup events will air on FS1 and be available via live stream at foxsports.com/live and through the Fox Sports app.

Denny Hamlin is the defending champ of this race, edging out Kevin Harvick for the win last year. Alex Bowman won the race the year before and the 2020 race was moved to Darlington due to COVID-19. Kyle Busch has won the race five times and trails Richard Petty by one win for the race record.

William Byron heads into the weekend as the favorite to win with +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson follow at +550 and +650, respectively. Hamlin is +900 to repeat as champ and Busch is +1200 to claim his sixth checkered flag.