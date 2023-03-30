Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Cubs on Thursday, March 30

The Milwaukee Brewers will begin the 2023 season by taking on the Chicago Cubs in a three-game set. The first game will be Thursday, March 30 followed by an off day on Friday. First pitch for Thursday’s game is set for 2:20 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Milwaukee will send ace Corbin Burnes to the mound while Chicago counters with Marcus Stroman.

The Brewers are the -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cubs are the +120 underdog. The run total for this game is set at 6.5.

Brewers-Cubs picks: Thursday, March 30

Injury report

Milwaukee

Out: SP Adrian Houser, SP Aaron Ashby, RP Justin Wilson and CF Tyrone Taylor

Chicago

Out: SS Ed Howard, RP Jordan Holloway, RP Codi Heuer

Starting pitchers

Corbin Burnes vs. Marcus Stroman

Burnes has faced the Cubs 14 times in his career dating back to 2018. Overall, he has amassed a 2-2 record with a 3.16 ERA against Chicago. Over his last six starts, Burnes has gone 2-1 while striking out 60 batters in 39 innings.

Stroman has faced the Brew Crew three times as a member of the Cubs, all last season. In that span, he put together a 1-0 record allowing three earned runs in 19.2 innings while striking out 13.

Over/Under pick

Chicago made some interesting additions this offseason. Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini and Eric Hosmer bring a veteran presence to their lineup. Burnes will have his work cut out for him. He typically has a high strikeout total and keeps the ball in the park. Stroman has been more varied but pitches well against the Brewers. Despite the above-average pitchers on the mound, these lineups should be able to score some runs.

Pick: Over 6.5

Moneyline pick

Burnes won the NL Cy Young in 2021 and was a finalist in 2022. He has struck out at least 10 hitters in five of his last six appearances against Chicago. There are only a handful of pitchers that have a better chance of getting you a win on the mound, so if Burnes can get some run support, the Brew Crew should start its season with a win.

Pick: Brewers