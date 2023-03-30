Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Marlins on Thursday, March 30

The New York Mets quest to win their first World Series title since 1986 begins with an Opening Day matchup against the Miami Marlins. The Mets have tabbed max Scherzer for the Opening Day start, while reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara will start for the Marlins. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET, and the game will be available on MLB Network.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Mets are -125 monyline favorites, while the Marlins are +105 favorites. The total for the game is set at 7.

Mets-Marlins picks: Thursday, March 30

Injury report

New York

Out: SP Jose Quintana (stress fracture), RP Sam Coonrod (right lat strain), RP Bryce Montes de Oca (stress reaction in right elbow), RP Edwin Diaz (knee)

Miami

Out: RP Steven Okert (left adductor soreness), RP Tommy Nance (right shoulder stiffness), RP Nic Enright (Hodgkin lymphoma)

Starting pitchers

Max Scherzer vs. Sandy Alcantara

Today’s start will be Scherzer’s seventh Opening Day start, while Alcantara will be making his fourth consecutive Opening Day start. A three-time Cy Young winner, Scherzer went 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA in 145 1/3 innings last year while also missing some time due to injury, while Alcantara had a 2.28 in a league-leading 228 2/3 innings.

While Scherzer didn’t make a start against the Marlins due to injury, he has a 2.40 ERA at loanDepot park, while Alcantara allowed four earned runs in his two home starts against the Mets last season.

Over/Under pick

While both teams are sending their aces onto the mound, I’m banking on runs aplenty in today’s matchup. The Mets had the No. 2 offense in baseball last year and are essentially rolling out the same starting nine they had last season, and Miami’s offense got better with the offseason additions of Luis Arraez and Jean Segura to complement Jazz Chisolm Jr. and Jorge Soler. Even if Alcantara and Scherzer are up to the task, both teams are still figuring out their bullpens, which could lead to runs late

Pick: Over 7

Moneyline pick

The Mets are a trendy pick to win the World Series, and for good reason, as they added reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander and Japanese sensation Kodai Senga. That said, the Marlins got better in the offseason as well, adding Arraez and Segura along with veterans Yuli Gurriel and Johnny Cueto. The Marlins will be better this season, but the Mets will prove to be too much today.

Pick: Mets ML