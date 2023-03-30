Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Cardinals on Thursday, March 30

For the first time in franchise history, the St. Louis Cardinals will be hosting an American League team on Opening Day when they welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to Busch Stadium today. Miles Mikolas will get the Opening Day start for the Cardinals due to Adam Wainwright’s injury, while Alek Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays are a breakout 2022 season.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cardinals are -105 on the moneyline, while the Blue Jays are -115. The run total is set at 7.5.

Blue Jays-Cardinals picks: Thursday, March 30

Injury report

Cardinals

Out: SP Adam Wainwright (groin)

Blue Jays

Out: None

Starting pitchers

Fresh off signing a two-year contract extension last week, Mikolas will take the bump for the Cardinals for the Cardinals. This is his second career Opening Day start, as he allowed five runs against the Brewers on Opening Day in 2019. Mikolas earned his second career All-Star game nod last season by going 12-13 with a 3.29 ERA in 202 1/3 innings.

A fellow All-Star in ‘22, Manoah is coming off a season where he finished third in the AL Cy Young voting thanks to an ERA of 2.24 in 196 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old beat out Kevin Gausman for the Opening Day nod, and is primed for another strong season.

Over/Under pick

While the Cardinals and Blue Jays hit the over in three of their four matchups last season, I’m going with the under here. Along with both teams having their aces on the mound, the Blue Jays spent the offseason shoring up their bullpen with the addition of Erik Swanson, while the Cardinals are getting Jordan Hicks back after he missed most of last season

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays may have the better pitcher on the mound, but the Cardinals have the better lineup. Not only is Nolan Arenado is coming off a strong World Baseball Classic, but the Cardinals injected some life into the bottom of their lineup with the presence of star prospect Jordan Walker. Oh, and Paul Goldschmidt is coming off an MVP season.

Pick: St. Louis