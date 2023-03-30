Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers on Thursday, March 30

It’s MLB Opening Day, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to host the Arizona Diamondbacks. The first pitch from Dodger Stadium is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 30.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dodgers step in as -170 moneyline favorites with an over/under of 7 total runs.

Diamondbacks-Dodgers picks: Thursday, March 30

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: C Carson Kelly (forearm), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder), RP Joe Mantiply (shoulder)

Dodgers

Out: 2B Gavin Lux (knee), RP Blake Treinen (shoulder), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

The Diamondbacks will start 27-year-old righty Zac Gallen, who was brilliant last season with a 2.54 ERA and 192 strikeouts across 184 innings. He faced the Dodgers twice last season and performed extremely well in both outings. Gallen allowed only four hits and one earned run with 18 strikeouts across a combined 14 innings against Los Angeles.

Lefty Julio Urias if the Dodgers will take the bump on Opening Day. Urias finished third in the NL Cy Young voting last season after going 17-7 with a 2.16 ERA. He started twice against the D-Backs last season, combining for 11.1 innings, four hits allowed, one earned run, and nine strikeouts. Urias did not receive a decision in either game.

Over/Under pick

As you can see above, both of these pitchers are the real deal. Gallen proved himself against a dangerous Los Angeles offense last season, and I’m not anticipating a blowup in this spot. The aces are on the bump and both bullpens are fresh. Let’s not overcomplicate this. Take the under.

Pick: Under 7 (+105)

Moneyline pick

Everything that you’ve read up to this point suggests we’ll have a close, low-scoring game. A swing or two could make the difference. The Dodgers have more talent overall, but Arizona has a starting pitcher that will keep them in the game and give them a chance. For that reason, taking the Diamondbacks moneyline at +145 odds looks appealing.

Pick: Diamondbacks (+145)