Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, March 30th

Opening Day for Major League Baseball is set for Thursday, March 30. With the return of games that count, we also see the return of regular-season DFS. This means there are more ways to set your DFS lineups and more players to choose from in meaningful games. With that in mind, here are our favorite DFS team stacks for Thursday, March 30.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, March 30th

Max Fried ($8,100)

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($5,700)

Austin Riley ($4,600)

Michael Harris ($3,700)

Fried has a total 6-4 record with a 4.52 ERA in 15 career appearances against the Nats. Last season, he went 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 14 punchouts against Washington. Nationals starter Patrick Corbin has struggled recently, giving upside to Acuna, Riley and Harris, who should be the foundation atop the Atlanta batting order on Thursday.

The Braves are -250 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Nationals are the +210 underdog. The over/under is set at 7.5.

Gerrit Cole ($9,000)

Aaron Judge ($6,200)

Giancarlo Stanton ($5,300)

Anthony Rizzo ($4,700)

The Yankees will send one of the league’s best pitchers to the mound on Thursday in Cole. He has the second-best odds of winning the AL Cy Young Award as the season opens and gets to try and make an early statement against the Giants. 2022’s home run king is the most expensive outfielder and overall hitter for Thursday’s slate. Stanton and Rizzo both have the power to make them a worthy addition to your lineup with one swing of the bat.

The Yankees are -190 moneyline favorites, with the Giants as the +160 underdogs. The over/under is set at 6.5.

Aaron Nola ($8,100)

Trea Turner ($6,100)

Kyle Schwarber ($5,600

JT Realmuto ($5,200)

The Phillies lost Rhys Hoskins, likely for the season with a torn ACL, and Bryce Harper is out for the first two months of the season. That doesn’t mean that they should be undervalued in DFS. They have experience facing Rangers starter Jacob deGrom and have their own ace, Nola, to counter. Turner is riding a big performance at the World Baseball Classic, with Schwarber and Realmuto looking to provide a powerful spark on Opening Day.

The Rangers have the moneyline edge with -135 odds, making the Phillies the narrow +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 6.5.