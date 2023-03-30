NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, March 30

There are just two games on Thursday’s NBA slate, so there aren’t a lot of options when it comes to finding DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Al Horford, Boston Celtics, $5,000

Horford had a bit of a dud in the last contest with just 19.0 DKFP, but he’s topped 20 DKFP in five contests prior to that. He went for over 30 DKFP in two of those games. If Robert Williams is ruled out, Horford will have a prominent role in the interior against the Bucks. He can also shoot the triple, which gives him more upside than most big men.

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,800

Jones went for 32.5 DKFP in the last matchup, and he should get heavy minutes as New Orleans’ best primary defender. Jones has done well if he gets playing time, as he’s able to fill up the stat sheet across the board. He won’t get a ton of on-ball usage, but Jones offers some upside in this contest.

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets, $4,500

Like Jones, Brown is another player who can do a little bit of everything to accumulate fantasy points. After going for just 9.0 DKFP against his former team a few nights ago, he’s hit 21+ DKFP in three straight games. The Pelicans are a tough matchup, but Brown should see enough playing time to deliver a strong fantasy performance.