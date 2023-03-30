Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Celtics vs. Bucks on Thursday

There are just two games on Thursday’s NBA slate but the early action features a massive matchup between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. The Celtics are three games behind the Bucks at the top of the East standings, but could narrow the gap and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker if they triumph in this game.

Here we’re taking a look at the best player props for the contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Khris Middleton over 18.5 points (-135)

Middleton didn’t play Wednesday, so he’s likely to take on a bigger offensive burden with both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday potentially seeing less usage. The Bucks know how important it is to get the guard going offensively heading into the postseason, so they might feed him more tonight. Middleton has gone over this line in six of his last nine games and is shooting 48.2% from the floor in that timespan.

Jayson Tatum under 3.5 3-pointers (-175)

Tatum managed three triples the last time he played Milwaukee and there’s not much value here, but the line is too high given his recent production. The Celtics forward has gone under this mark in seven straight games, and the Bucks are sure to attempt to contain him from deep in this contest.

Jrue Holiday over 6.5 assists (-140)

Even though he went off for 51 points in Wednesday’s win, Holiday still managed to dish out eight assists against the Pacers. He’s gone over this line in the last six games, and hasn’t gone under five assists in a game since February 4. Look for the Bucks point guard to find at least seven assists tonight.