Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Pelicans vs. Nuggets on Thursday

The late game of TNT’s Thursday doubleheader features a Western Conference battle between the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets. The Pelicans are in the thick of the play-in race, while the Nuggets sit atop the conference and hope to clinch the No. 1 seed soon.

Here we’ll take a look at the best player props for this contest, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michael Porter Jr. over 2.5 3-pointers (-145)

The forward has gone over this line in five straight games, shooting 52.6% from behind the arc during that span. Porter Jr. continues to be a sharpshooter for the Nuggets, hoisting 7.8 shots from deep in 26 games since he had a short absence. The Pelicans rank 13th in opponent three-pointers made this season, giving Porter Jr. a good chance to once again get over this line.

Jonas Valanciunas over 10.5 rebounds (-120)

The Pelicans big man went under this line in the last game, but went over this line easily in the previous six games. Valanciunas has been the lone consistent big man for New Orleans this season and if Nikola Jokic is ruled out tonight, he should have a favorable matchup against Denver’s backups.

Brandon Ingram over 26.5 points (-110)

Ingram has been on fire lately, averaging 28.5 points per game on 51/44/92 shooting splits over the last eight. He’s gone over this line five times, but two unders came at 26 points. The Pelicans forward should be able to keep his strong play going and him being the focal point of this offense gives Ingram a good chance to top this line.