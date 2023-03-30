Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Bucks on Thursday

The Boston Celtics (52-24) face off against the Milwaukee Bucks (55-21) Thursday in a game that has major seeding implications in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are three games behind the Bucks in the race for the No. 1 seed and have won three of their last four. The Bucks are on a two-game winning streak but do come into this contest on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Robert Williams is questionable for the Celtics with a hamstring issue. Khris Middleton should be in for Milwaukee after he sat Wednesday’s game, and all the other key players will probably suit up for the contest given the stakes.

The Bucks are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 236.5. Milwaukee is -135 on the moneyline while Boston is +115.

Celtics vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -2

As long as everyone is in for Milwaukee, the Bucks should be able to win this matchup. These teams faced off in a thrilling seven-game playoff series last year, with the Celtics winning the last two contests including a Game 7 at home. The Bucks would like that final game, if necessary, to come on their home floor this time around. Milwaukee is 9-1-1 ATS with no rest, and 11-6-2 ATS with a rest disadvantage. Boston, meanwhile, is just 7-6 ATS with a rest advantage. Take the Bucks to win this massive contest.

Over/Under: Over 236.5

Both previous meetings between these teams went well over this total. The Bucks rank first in the league in scoring over the last five games at 131.0 ppg, while the Celtics aren’t far behind in fourth place overall at 123.4 ppg. Even with Milwaukee on the second night of a back-to-back, this team should have enough juice offensively to keep up its scoring pace. Look for the over to hit here.