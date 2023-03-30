When will Jose Altuve return to Astros lineup in the 2023 season?

The Astros’ quest to repeat as World Champions took a bit of a hit in the preseason when All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve fractured his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic while playing for Team Venezuela.

Altuve, who underwent surgery on his thumb in the middle of March, hit .300 last year with 28 home runs and 57 RBIs en route to his eighth All-Star game appearance.

Jose Altuve Injury Update

The Astros opened the season with Altuve on the 10-day IL, which is relatively good news considering there was some buzz that he could end up being placed on the 60-day injured list. Astros general manager Dana Brown told reporters on March 22 that Altuve would be able to resume baseball activities after two months.

Jose Altuve underwent thumb surgery today in Houston, general manager Dana Brown said. The timeline is two months before he can resume baseball activities. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) March 22, 2023

If Altuve sticks to that timeline, he’d likely be able to return to game action around the start of June. The Astros will be relying on Mauricio Dubon and David Hensley to man second base in Altuve’s absence.