When will Trevor Story return to Red Sox lineup this season?

After having an up-and-down first season in Boston, Trevor Story’s 2023 season will have a delayed start due to undergoing internal brace surgery on his right elbow in January.

Story, who signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox prior to the 2022 season, hit .238 with 16 home runs and 66 RBIs in 94 games in his first season in Beantown.

Trevor Story injury update

When asked about Story’s return timeline in January, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said that Story’s return is possible, but that it’s not something at this stage we want to bank on.”

Bloom said Sox aren’t ready to put a timetable on Story’s return. He doesn’t rule out a return in 2023 “but it’s not something at this stage we want to bank on.” — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) January 10, 2023

Story’s throwing arm has been a point of intrigue for two years now, as Story averaged just 79.1 mph on throws from short during the 2021 season, which was part of the reason that Story played at second base in 2022. Bloom said that Story was preparing to play second base prior to the injury. With Story out, the Red Sox will use some combination of Yu Chang, Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo at second base.