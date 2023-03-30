 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When will Trevor Story return to Red Sox lineup this season?

We’ve got the latest updates for Trevor Story and when he’ll return in 2023.

By Henry Palattella
Trevor Story of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a game against the Texas Rangers on September 4, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

After having an up-and-down first season in Boston, Trevor Story’s 2023 season will have a delayed start due to undergoing internal brace surgery on his right elbow in January.

Story, who signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Red Sox prior to the 2022 season, hit .238 with 16 home runs and 66 RBIs in 94 games in his first season in Beantown.

Trevor Story injury update

When asked about Story’s return timeline in January, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said that Story’s return is possible, but that it’s not something at this stage we want to bank on.”

Story’s throwing arm has been a point of intrigue for two years now, as Story averaged just 79.1 mph on throws from short during the 2021 season, which was part of the reason that Story played at second base in 2022. Bloom said that Story was preparing to play second base prior to the injury. With Story out, the Red Sox will use some combination of Yu Chang, Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo at second base.

More From DraftKings Nation